Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s share price rose 9.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.22 and last traded at $27.82. Approximately 12,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,890,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

RUBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $109,505.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,900,793.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,327,787.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at $70,326,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,637 shares of company stock worth $1,943,292 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

