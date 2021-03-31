RWS (LON:RWS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $581.03

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 581.03 ($7.59) and traded as high as GBX 625 ($8.17). RWS shares last traded at GBX 613 ($8.01), with a volume of 257,865 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 761 ($9.94) target price on shares of RWS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of RWS in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 690 ($9.01) target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 658.20 ($8.60).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 622.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 581.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84.

RWS Company Profile

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

