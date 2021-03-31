Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.62.

NFLX stock traded up $12.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $526.19. 124,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,810,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $357.51 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $530.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.