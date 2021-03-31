Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Invests $225,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $358.38. 121,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,575,925. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $227.10 and a 12 month high of $389.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.26.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

