Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Invests $275,000 in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,631,000 after buying an additional 1,097,822 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 52.8% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,376,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,917,000 after buying an additional 475,501 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,730,000. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 25.4% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,480,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after buying an additional 300,272 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.58.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.59. 19,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,350. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

