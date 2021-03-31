Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,446,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after buying an additional 40,336 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,085,000 after buying an additional 42,708 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 80.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF remained flat at $$62.11 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 973 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,536. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $58.75 and a 52 week high of $63.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.49.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

