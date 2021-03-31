Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 9,072 Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNQI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter worth $103,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the third quarter worth $74,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the third quarter worth $224,000.

NASDAQ PNQI traded up $5.38 on Wednesday, hitting $231.83. 1,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,023. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.85 and its 200 day moving average is $230.79. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $118.65 and a 52 week high of $264.71.

