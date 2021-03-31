Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Takes $536,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $56.20. The stock had a trading volume of 754,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,765,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.09 and its 200-day moving average is $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

