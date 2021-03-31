Sagen MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.80

Sagen MI Canada Inc. (TSE:MIC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$25.80 and last traded at C$43.49, with a volume of 20025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$43.45.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded Sagen MI Canada from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$43.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 8.62.

Sagen MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.19 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$174.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sagen MI Canada Inc. will post 5.4800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Sagen MI Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

Sagen MI Canada Company Profile (TSE:MIC)

Sagen MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was formerly known as Genworth MI Canada Inc and changed its name to Sagen MI Canada Inc in February 2021.

