Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 9,967 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 100,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 204.5% during the 3rd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 26,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $1,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.06.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.13. 151,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,853,523. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average of $58.11. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $240.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

