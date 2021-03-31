Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.74. 63,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493,909. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $121.77 and a 12 month high of $209.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

