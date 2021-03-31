Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 5,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $931,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,291,379. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $180.86 and a 1 year high of $338.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

