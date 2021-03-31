Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,558 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after buying an additional 653,492 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,895,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 493,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 809,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after acquiring an additional 488,012 shares during the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPD. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.37. The stock had a trading volume of 15,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,120,968. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

