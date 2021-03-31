Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 17.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 58.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 15,194 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Acuity Brands by 56.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 38,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of AYI stock traded up $12.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,203. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.55 and a 1-year high of $148.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

AYI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.71 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.57.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.