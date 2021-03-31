Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 600 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FXI. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $46.54. 258,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,124,090. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $54.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.10.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.