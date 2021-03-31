Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 850 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 3.55% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $102,000.

PSCI stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.07. 4,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,117. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.74. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $98.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

