San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.33

Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.33 and traded as high as $4.10. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 147,467 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $189.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0189 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 396,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 84,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 826.3 net wells.

