Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 522,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,013 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $25,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Sanofi by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,832,000 after purchasing an additional 19,528 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of SNY opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average is $48.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.08 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.9061 dividend. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

