Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Santa Cruz County Bank stock opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $196.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.91. Santa Cruz County Bank has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.16.

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter.

Santa Cruz County Bank Company Profile

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in Santa Cruz County, California. Its primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also offers lending products, including commercial, multi-family, agricultural, municipal, installment, business term, and SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, and credit cards.

