SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded by KeyCorp to Overweight

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $313.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SBAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.93.

SBA Communications stock opened at $276.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1,841.48 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 482.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

