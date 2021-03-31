Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Trading Down 6.6%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) shares traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.31 and last traded at $18.46. 6,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,746,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.77.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

