Scotiabank Increases Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target to $16.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.05. 18 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,710. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

