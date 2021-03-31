Sculptor Capital LP Buys New Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,374,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,306,000. Slack Technologies accounts for about 0.4% of Sculptor Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $65,378.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 218,160 shares in the company, valued at $9,160,538.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $4,814,246.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,211,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,976,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,716 shares of company stock worth $7,684,861 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.76. 265,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,825,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.29 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $44.57.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. Slack Technologies’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WORK shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen downgraded Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Wedbush raised Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.16.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

