Sculptor Capital LP Invests $31.62 Million in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 177,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,619,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 0.11% of Stanley Black & Decker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 45,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $200.53. 15,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,414. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.65 and its 200-day moving average is $177.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $88.54 and a one year high of $203.31.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

