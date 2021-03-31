Sculptor Capital LP Lowers Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sculptor Capital LP cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,415 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,835 shares of company stock worth $9,026,316. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.54.

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.65. The stock had a trading volume of 111,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.20 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.21 and a 200 day moving average of $82.63. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

