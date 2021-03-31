Sculptor Capital LP Purchases Shares of 371,800 Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 371,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHICU. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $732,000.

Get Population Health Investment alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PHICU traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,068. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.62. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $11.84.

About Population Health Investment

Population Health Investment Co, Inc engages primarily in the business of blank checks. The company is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHICU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU).

Receive News & Ratings for Population Health Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Population Health Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.