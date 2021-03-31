SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SEGXF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Peel Hunt upgraded SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of SEGXF opened at $12.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

