Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Market Cap Hits $3.27 Million

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 38.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and $226,524.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seigniorage Shares token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00061079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.49 or 0.00334907 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $481.85 or 0.00813027 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00049101 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00086557 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00029572 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 tokens. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

