Sentinel Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $137.51 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $137.51 million and approximately $66.05 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000510 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020412 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00014972 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010511 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006183 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

UPP is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,804,451 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

