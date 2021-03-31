Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.46

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.46 and last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 37954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seven & i Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

