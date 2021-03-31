Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $550.91

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 550.91 ($7.20) and traded as high as GBX 652 ($8.52). Shaftesbury shares last traded at GBX 646 ($8.44), with a volume of 373,580 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shaftesbury to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 611.44 ($7.99).

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 623.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 550.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84.

In related news, insider Ruth Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 546 ($7.13) per share, for a total transaction of £27,300 ($35,667.62).

About Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.