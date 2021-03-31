Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 22,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHEN opened at $48.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.33. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

