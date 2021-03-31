Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHOP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,279.58.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP stock traded up $57.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,106.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,997. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,241.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,111.75. Shopify has a twelve month low of $334.55 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 704.78, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. Equities analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.