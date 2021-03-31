Short Interest in Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Expands By 100.0%

Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BIOQ stock remained flat at $$87.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of -0.33. Bioqual has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.18.

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Bioqual had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.57 million during the quarter.

About Bioqual

Bioqual, Inc provides research, development, pre-clinical, and testing/assay services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer.

