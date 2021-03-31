Short Interest in Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Increases By 77.8%

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the February 28th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENDTF traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$4.74 and a 1 year high of C$9.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -12.99.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

