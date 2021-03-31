Short Interest in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Decreases By 37.7%

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,100 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the February 28th total of 537,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 122,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CECE shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $286.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.72 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 740.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 85,495 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 123,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.