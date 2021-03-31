Short Interest in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) Rises By 104.2%

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 104.2% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 130,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.42% of China Finance Online worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of China Finance Online stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.62. 2,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,409. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. China Finance Online has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $31.40.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 53.00%.

China Finance Online Company Profile

China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

