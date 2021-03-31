Short Interest in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Rises By 72.2%

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the February 28th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.64. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $46.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after buying an additional 21,985 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 54,824 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period.

