Short Interest in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Rises By 63.0%

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,600 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the February 28th total of 192,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLPT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Lucas Capital Management acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,337,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.
Shares of CLPT opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.78 million, a PE ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 1.15. ClearPoint Neuro has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56.
ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 55.55% and a negative return on equity of 309.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
About ClearPoint Neuro
ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.
