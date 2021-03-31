Short Interest in Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) Expands By 119.8%

Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, an increase of 119.8% from the February 28th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,702,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WARM stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Cool Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

Cool Technologies Company Profile

Cool Technologies, Inc is an intellectual property and product development company. It provides thermal dispersion technologies and their application to various product platforms. The company was founded by Timothy J. Hassett and Mark Michael Hodowanec on July 22, 2002 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

