Short Interest in Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Grows By 91.8%

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 906,000 shares, an increase of 91.8% from the February 28th total of 472,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,509,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS CRLBF traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,848. Cresco Labs has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

CRLBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $16.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs to $24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.21.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flowers, live concentrates, and liquid live resins under the Cresco and Reserve brands; soft gels, tinctures, and lotions under the Remedi brand; gummies, fruit chews, hard sweets, and chocolates under the Mindy's brand; and vape pens, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, and shorties under High supply brand.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.