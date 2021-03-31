Short Interest in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Declines By 26.1%

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 507,700 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 686,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 700.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRESY opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.17. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $6.48.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.63 million during the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 14.72%.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

