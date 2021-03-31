Short Interest in Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Rises By 101.7%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, a growth of 101.7% from the February 28th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 591,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cybin stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.96. 598,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,139. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34. Cybin has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $2.24.

Get Cybin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLXPF shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cybin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Cybin in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.