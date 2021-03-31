Short Interest in DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Decreases By 32.2%

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the February 28th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DBSDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

DBSDY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,406. The company has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.21. DBS Group has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.06 and its 200-day moving average is $73.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $3.4633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 4.01%. DBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

