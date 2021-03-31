Short Interest in Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Expands By 118.7%

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a growth of 118.7% from the February 28th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

DNHBY opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. Dnb Asa has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is an increase from Dnb Asa’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. Dnb Asa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.76%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DNHBY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dnb Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dnb Asa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Dnb Asa Company Profile

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

