Short Interest in dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Grows By 82.4%

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,500 shares, a growth of 82.4% from the February 28th total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS DYFSF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.45. 30,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,730. dynaCERT has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47.

About dynaCERT

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patented and patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

