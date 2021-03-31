Short Interest in Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Grows By 83.8%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,200 shares, an increase of 83.8% from the February 28th total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 406.0 days.

THQQF opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.79. Embracer Group AB has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THQQF. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

