Short Interest in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Rises By 51.3%

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,800 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the February 28th total of 181,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETTX. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETTX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 147,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,083. The firm has a market cap of $78.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.10. Entasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.26. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entasis Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

