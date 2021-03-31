Short Interest in Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Increases By 110.5%

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 110.5% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLMMF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,610. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Filo Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

