Short Interest in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Declines By 35.0%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,000 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the February 28th total of 323,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Shares of FMB stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.38. The company had a trading volume of 184,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,074. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.54. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $57.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

